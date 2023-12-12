100,000 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 458,061 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of AMAM opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,307,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

