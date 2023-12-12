100,700 Shares in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Generation Asia I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAQ. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 6,982.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 924,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 911,184 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 100,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

