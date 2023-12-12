120,668 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 104,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,148. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
