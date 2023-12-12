120,668 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 104,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,148. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.