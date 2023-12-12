12,505 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 441,781 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

