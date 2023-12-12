127,800 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,000. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

