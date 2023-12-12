12,982 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 64.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

