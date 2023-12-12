133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Shares Up 2.2%

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 8,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
133654 (SVY.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88.
About 133654 (SVY.TO)
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
