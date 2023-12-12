133,663 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,663 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.