133,663 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,663 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.