137,949 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

