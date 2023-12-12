157,266 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,552 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.