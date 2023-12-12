157,355 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

