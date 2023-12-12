15,961 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 690,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,359. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

