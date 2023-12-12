17,200 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Southern Copper makes up 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

