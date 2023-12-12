17,343 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,131. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.