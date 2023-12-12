17,533 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,824,000. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 637,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,255. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

