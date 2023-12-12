230,860 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 230,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Lucid Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 15,575,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

