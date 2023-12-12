25 LLC Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

25 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.46. The company had a trading volume of 351,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.91 and its 200 day moving average is $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $302.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

