25 LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

25 LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,660,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,868,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,358,000 after buying an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 596,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,865. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

