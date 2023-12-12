25 LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

25 LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,549,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.23. 2,214,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.36 and a 200 day moving average of $404.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $425.33. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

