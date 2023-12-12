25 LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 15.5% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.