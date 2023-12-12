25 LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 15.5% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

