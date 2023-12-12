25 LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

25 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.6% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.