25 LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

25 LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 332,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,898. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

