25,423 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

GOOG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. 5,063,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,557,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.