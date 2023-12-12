271,656 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,215,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. 128,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.