35,000 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,572,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,058 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 1,367,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

