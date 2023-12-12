352,040 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,797,000. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of ATO opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

