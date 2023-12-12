35,766 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Oracle Trading Down 11.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $13.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.10. 30,459,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

