4,446 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

LRCX stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $730.15. The company had a trading volume of 360,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,742. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $738.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

