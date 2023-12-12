46,037 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

