46,913 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

