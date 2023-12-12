47,578 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Core & Main comprises 0.8% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.1 %

CNM stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

