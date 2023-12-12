499,544 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Rezolute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Stock Performance

RZLT stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Rezolute Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

