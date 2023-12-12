508,283 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508,283 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,306,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.57. The stock had a trading volume of 331,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

