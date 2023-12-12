544,554 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 544,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.85% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 427,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

