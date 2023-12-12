62,245 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOP. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $114.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

