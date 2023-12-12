65,163 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 154.3% in the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

