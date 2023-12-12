700 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

