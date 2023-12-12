74,900 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000. Clorox makes up 0.9% of Readystate Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox stock opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

