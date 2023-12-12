89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,718 shares during the quarter. 89bio accounts for about 2.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of 89bio worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of ETNB opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $726.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

