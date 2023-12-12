900,000 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 2.12% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

