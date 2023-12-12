A BlackRock ETF Will Transform Bitcoin’s Biggest Industry

The cryptocurrency landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation, with the anticipated approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from major financial entities like BlackRock and Fidelity.

Roundtable anchor Rob Nelson recently delved into the potential impact of these approvals on both retail adoption and the growth of the bitcoin mining industry in a conversation with Adam Sullivan, CEO of Core Scientific.

Get alerts:

Sullivan expressed his enthusiasm about the impending ETFs, highlighting their ability to make bitcoin more accessible to a broader audience. Sullivan also pointed out that bitcoin ETFs would not only diversify investment portfolios but also change the perception of bitcoin, allowing it to be incorporated into 401(k) plans and various investment strategies. This, he argued, would alleviate the complexities associated with traditional bitcoin handling, like transferring it to cold storage, which has been a deterrent for many potential investors.

Moreover, Sullivan emphasized the long-term health of the Bitcoin network as a critical aspect. He sees the real success of bitcoin in its widespread adoption in developing countries, citing the efforts of companies like Block in Africa as more significant milestones than the introduction of an ETF.

This discussion with Sullivan underscores the far-reaching implications of bitcoin spot ETFs, not just in simplifying investment process but also in fostering a more inclusive global financial landscape. These developments signal a new era in…

Continue reading at THESTREET.com