a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 585,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

