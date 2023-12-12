AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 552.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

VLVLY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 35,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VLVLY shares. DNB Markets upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading

