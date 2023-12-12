AbbVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 16,805 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.46. 2,246,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.