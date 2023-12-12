abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 358,585 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.84.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

