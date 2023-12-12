ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 731.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 117,092 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 137,369 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

