Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,988,000 after acquiring an additional 792,814 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

