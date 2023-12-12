Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $610.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.