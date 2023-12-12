Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 901.7% in November

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 901.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ADVZF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,124. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

