Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 901.7% in November

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 901.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
ADVZF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,124. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Adventus Mining
