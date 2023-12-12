AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $91.59. 929,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,785. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 234.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 33.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

